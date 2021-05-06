JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 131.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.53.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,705 shares of company stock worth $4,120,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

