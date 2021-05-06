Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. Ally Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ally Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3,786.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 112,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

