Analysts Set Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Target Price at $9.20

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,865.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $444,550. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 236,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,219,000 after buying an additional 269,380 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $23,409,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 473,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. 87,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,519. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

