Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/5/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

4/25/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $12.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,903. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -80.01 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

