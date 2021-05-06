Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP):
- 5/5/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “
- 4/25/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $12.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,903. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -80.01 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.10.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
