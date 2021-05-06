Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $257.16 million and $23.25 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00083925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.38 or 0.00831273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.41 or 0.09146178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,261,476 coins. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

