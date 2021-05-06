Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 22650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

AVID has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

