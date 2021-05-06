Savix Tops 24 Hour Volume of $205,421.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $15.48 or 0.00027118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $205,421.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Savix has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00083925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.38 or 0.00831273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.41 or 0.09146178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

