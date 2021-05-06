FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLIDY shares. Danske raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLIDY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

