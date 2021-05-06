Investors Research Corp Purchases 1,500 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

