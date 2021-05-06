Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $228.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

