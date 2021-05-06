Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,311 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,571% compared to the average daily volume of 258 put options.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

