Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,883. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $207.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.28.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

