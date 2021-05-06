Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $133.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

ICE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.83. 10,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

