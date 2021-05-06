Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.68. 14,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,008. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

