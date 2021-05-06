Allworth Financial LP Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $196.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.