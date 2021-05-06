Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 1,915 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,856,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

