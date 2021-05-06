Allworth Financial LP Has $104.62 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,681 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $104,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.36. 21,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,501. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90.

