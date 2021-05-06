Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 86,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,809,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,962,000 after buying an additional 376,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.