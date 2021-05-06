Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,504 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $594,904,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.