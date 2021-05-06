Comerica Bank Sells 854 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $126.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

