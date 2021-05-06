First Personal Financial Services Sells 185 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

Shares of NOW opened at $479.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.29 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.97, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

