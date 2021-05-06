First Personal Financial Services Sells 686 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BSV opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

