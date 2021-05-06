Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.
NYSE:ANET traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $326.60.
ANET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.