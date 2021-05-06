Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $326.60.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,398,546.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $592,028.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,642 shares of company stock valued at $24,895,869 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

