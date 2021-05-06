Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $378.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.33. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

