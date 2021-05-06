National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

National Bank has increased its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NBHC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,464. National Bank has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

