Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ LARK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 21,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $113.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 27.36%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

