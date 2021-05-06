Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ LARK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 21,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $113.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 27.36%.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

