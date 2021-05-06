Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,973. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.