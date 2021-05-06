DA Davidson Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 1,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $7,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,136. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

