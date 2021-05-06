ESCO Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ESE traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $108.16. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,470. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.99. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.30 and a 52-week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

