ESCO Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.
ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE ESE traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $108.16. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,470. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.99. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.30 and a 52-week high of $115.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
