Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ BGFV traded up $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $624.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,795. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

