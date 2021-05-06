Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.41) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ LBPH traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,265. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.