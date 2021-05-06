Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.77) per share for the year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,555. The company has a market capitalization of $492.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

