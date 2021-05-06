American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 28.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $2,506,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 108,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $248.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.79. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

