Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires New Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVST traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,375. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.54 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

