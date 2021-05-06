Linde (ETR:LIN) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €246.52 ($290.02).

LIN stock traded up €6.80 ($8.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting €242.50 ($285.29). 814,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde has a 1 year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 1 year high of €242.90 ($285.76). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €236.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €216.21. The company has a market cap of $126.79 billion and a PE ratio of 61.91.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

