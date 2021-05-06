Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 208,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,742.0% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $372.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.42.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

