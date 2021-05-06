Raymond James Raises Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $36.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after acquiring an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,706.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 290,635 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.