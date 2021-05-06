Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €92.00 by Nord/LB

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.40 ($115.76).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded up €1.46 ($1.72) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €96.16 ($113.13). The stock had a trading volume of 397,834 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €90.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.