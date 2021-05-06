JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,464 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.92. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

