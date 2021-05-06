Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,025 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $325,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,452 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $897.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

