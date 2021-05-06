JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $477.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

