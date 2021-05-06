Comerica Bank Sells 7,761 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,897.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.