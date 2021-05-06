JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $80.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.53.

Twitter stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,705 shares of company stock worth $4,120,460. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

