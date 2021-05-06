Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. 145,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

EGLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

