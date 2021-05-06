Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 13.9% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 27,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.