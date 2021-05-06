Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of DexCom worth $28,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $365.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.52. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.21, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

