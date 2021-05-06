Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Issues Earnings Results

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,439. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.