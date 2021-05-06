Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 24.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 487.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

