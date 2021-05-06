Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

