Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Usca Ria LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,320.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,259.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,201.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.